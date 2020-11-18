Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to announce new COVID-19 precautions

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to announce new steps the state is taking to fight the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook live.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law
KDHE updates travel quarantine list
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County
Topeka Municipal Court closes to public

Latest News

Manhattan to hold COVID-19 Task Force meeting
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Tribute To Trailblazers set to air on WIBW-TV
2020's CASA's Homes For the Holidays Tour
CASA Homes For The Holidays - Dudley-Miller Home
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls