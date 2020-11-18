Gov. Kelly to announce new COVID-19 precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to announce new steps the state is taking to fight the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook live.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.