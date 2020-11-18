Emporia community raises $15k in two days for local chiropractor fighting kidney cancer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia community is rallying to help a local chiropractor.

Olivia Kealey, of GoFundMe, says Bryan Douglas, an Emporia based chiropractor, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in July and needed his right kidney removed in August.

According to Kealey, while Douglas knew he would be going through treatments, he anticipated being able to work throughout his treatment. Unfortunately, she said his physical health has not allowed him to leave the house during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in little to no income for his family as a small business owner.

Kealey said a GoFundMe was set up to help funds and will be used for monthly household expenses and the cost of his life-saving treatments that are not covered by insurance. She said the community has already responded in a big way and raised over $15,000 in two days.

