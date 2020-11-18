Advertisement

Dillons pharmacies launch COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People can find out if they’ve been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through a rapid test now available at Dillons pharmacies.

Company officials announced Wednesday that rapid antibody testing will be available at Dillons pharmacies.

Most results can be confirmed in 15 minutes.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests, which are available for $25, are conducted by using a finger-prick blood sample.

Individuals who believe they may have been infected with COVID-19 previously and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

The rapid test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, and not the virus itself.

Kroger, the parent company of Hutchinson-based Dillons, becomes first U.S. retailer to offer rapid antibody testing to customers, according to a news release.

Previously, the company offered in-clinic at at-home coronavirus diagnostic tests.

Research is underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity, the news release stated.

For more information, visit KrogerHealth.com.

