Crunch Fitness to “Glow All Out”

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeka will host Glow All Out on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Crunch Fitness says it will “Glow All Out” on Saturday, Nov. 21. It said this is a group fitness class that has been designed with glow sticks to burn some calories before the Thanksgiving holiday feasts.

According to Crunch, the class will bring out the light in the dark by dancing, moving, shaking and working their way to a glistening sweat while the whole room glows. It said the event is open to the public.

Crunch said those interested in the class should call its front desk at 785-289-9100 to reserve a spot.

For more information, visit Crunch’s Facebook page.

