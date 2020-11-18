Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster reported at Washburn Football team

Washburn Football Field
Washburn Football Field(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the most recent report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Washburn University Football team was listed as a COVID-19 cluster location.

The report indicates that over the last 14 days, there have been 13 positive tests on the Ichabod football team.

After the two exhibition games were cancelled, Washburn Athletics says there aren’t any further practices this semester.

The university says anyone who tested positive or was exposed was quarantined.

Washburn couldn’t release how many active cases there still are.

