Christmas in Action calls it quits, donates more than $8,000 to Habitat for Humanity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since it started in 1998, the Christmas in Action organization has made repairs and renovations to more than 350 homes in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

Through the years, more than 700 people from local congregations and organizations have volunteered the last Saturday of each April to make needed home repairs for low-income individuals.

As many as 30 different residences were selected for repairs on some of the Saturdays. Major projects could last a couple of days.

With the number of volunteers and finances beginning to drop, the Christmas in Action organization decided in November 2019 that it was time to call it quits.

The last Christmas in Action event was held in April 2019.

“We decided to close a year ago November,” said Vern Failor, of Topeka, a lead organizer of Christmas in Action. “I guess that was a good thing, becasue the coronavirus came along and we probably couldn’t have done a job anyway.”

The group’s leaders decided to close the organization’s bank accounts and donate all remaining proceeds to Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

On Wednesday, Failor presented a check for more than $8,206.28 to Janice Watkins, chief executive officer of Topeka Habitat for Humanity at that group’s offices at 121 N.E. Gordon.

Failor thanked everyone who rolled up their sleeves and helped make Christmas in Action a success in Topeka.

He also noted that Topeka Habitat for Humanity is making many of the same types of repairs that Christmas in Action formerly did in the capital city.

Watkins said she was grateful for the work Christmas in Action has done in Topeka and said the check would “come in handy” as Habitat for Humanity continues making improvements in local homes.

