TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Drury Lane will be closed for at least a week.

Crews are working on a broken water main near SW Drury Ln. and Cheyenne Hills Rd.

The street will be closed between Arrowhead and Glendale while crews work on repairs. They hope to be finished by next Wednesday, depending on the weather.

