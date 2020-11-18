AG Schmidt welcomes new Federal District Court Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is welcoming the confirmation of a new Federal District Court Judge.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he is congratulating Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse on his confirmation as a federal district court judge for the District of Kansas.

“Toby Crouse has done an outstanding job serving Kansas for almost three years as our solicitor general,” Schmidt said. “We will miss Toby’s service to Kansas, but I look forward to working with him in his new role as a federal judge. I am confident his perspective on the appropriate role and authority of federal courts is firmly grounded in the text and original meaning of the U.S. Constitution and statutory law as Congress has written it.”

According to Schmidt, in January of 2018, he appointed Crouse to serve as Kansas Solicitor General, where he succeeded Steve McAllister, who is now the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas. He said as a solicitor general, Crouse has overseen the state’s appellate litigation, including the three cases the attorney general’s office argued successfully before the Supreme Court.

Schmidt said until his appointment as solicitor general, Crouse was a partner in the Overland Park office of Foulston Siefkin, LLP. He said Crouse previously served as a law clerk for Judge Mary Beck Briscoe of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit and U.S. District Court Judge Monti Belot.

According to Schmidt, Crouse was confirmed on a vote of 50-43. He said he is now working to select a new solicitor general.

