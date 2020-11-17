Advertisement

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Hiawatha implements mask mandate

As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Hiawatha has implemented a mask mandate for public...
As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Hiawatha has implemented a mask mandate for public places in the city, according to KNZA Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Hiawatha has implemented a mask mandate for public places in the city, according to KNZA Radio.

The move came during Monday evening’s Hiawatha City Commission meeting.

According to KNZA, Denise Wolney, administrator of the Mpale Heights nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha, spoke before the commission to request the mask mandate.

Additional support for the measure came from Hiawatha Mayor Bill Collins and city commissioners.

The mandate calls for masks to be worn in public spaces where 6-feet of social distance can’t be maintained, KNZA reports.

Children under the age of 5 and those with medical conditions are exempt.

According to the measure, any individual or business found in violation of the mandate is subject to a $25 fine for a first violation, $50 for a second violation and $100 for a third or subsequent violation, KNZA says.

The measure takes effect Friday upon publication in the Hiawatha World newspaper and will remain in effect until the commission rescinds the order.

Additionally, the Brown County Commission on Monday approved a mask mandate to remain in effect until Dec. 7, when it will be revisited, the radio station says.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle-bicycle collision early Monday in North...
One taken to hospital after vehicle-bicycle collision in North Topeka

Latest News

Topeka Metro will continue offering free bus rides through December, it was announced Tuesday...
Topeka Metro to continue free bus rides through December
13 News This Morning Helping Hands Cats 11-17-20
13 News This Morning Helping Hands Cats 11-17-20
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County
Birthday Club
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 11-17-20