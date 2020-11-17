With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Hiawatha implements mask mandate

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Hiawatha has implemented a mask mandate for public places in the city, according to KNZA Radio.

The move came during Monday evening’s Hiawatha City Commission meeting.

According to KNZA, Denise Wolney, administrator of the Mpale Heights nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha, spoke before the commission to request the mask mandate.

Additional support for the measure came from Hiawatha Mayor Bill Collins and city commissioners.

The mandate calls for masks to be worn in public spaces where 6-feet of social distance can’t be maintained, KNZA reports.

Children under the age of 5 and those with medical conditions are exempt.

According to the measure, any individual or business found in violation of the mandate is subject to a $25 fine for a first violation, $50 for a second violation and $100 for a third or subsequent violation, KNZA says.

The measure takes effect Friday upon publication in the Hiawatha World newspaper and will remain in effect until the commission rescinds the order.

Additionally, the Brown County Commission on Monday approved a mask mandate to remain in effect until Dec. 7, when it will be revisited, the radio station says.

