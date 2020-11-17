Advertisement

Wichita woman pleads guilty in prostitution case

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to taking a 17-year-old across state lines for prostitution.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to McAllister, Taylor Kinsey, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution. He said in her plea, she admitted to recruiting a 17-year-old victim to engage in prostitution. He said Kinsey transported the minor from Wichita to Oklahoma City to engage in commercial sex acts.

McAllister said sentencing is set for Feb. 5 and both parties have agreed to a recommended sentence of 90 months in prison.

McAllister said he commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

