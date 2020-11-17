Washburn Tech cancels graduation student events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Tech has canceled its graduating student recognition events.

Lori Hutchinson, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at Washburn University Tech, says the school has made the decision to cancel its graduating student recognition events.

Hutchinson said the events were scheduled for December and were not supposed to replace graduation, but to give students some recognition for their hard work and accomplishments.

According to Hutchinson, the events were canceled this week, but the school still intends to celebrate graduates when conditions are safe.

