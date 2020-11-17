Two vehicles damaged when cows struck on Nemaha County highway

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles sustained substantial damage early Friday after they struck cows that had wandered onto a Nemaha County highway, authorities said.

The first collision was reported at 12:44 a.m. Friday, when an eastbound 1992 Cadillac Deville struck three cows on US-36 highway just west of Y Road.

Roger Frost, 66, of Sabetha, was listed as the driver of the Cadillac. The collision resulted in more than $1,000 damage to the car, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

About three minutes later, at 12:47 a.m. Friday, a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was eastbound on US-36 struck a cow from the previous collision in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was listed as Gage Gresham, 22, of Sabetha.

The truck sustained more than $1,000 in damage.

There were no reports of injuries to driver in the collisions.

