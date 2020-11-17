Tuesday forecast: Unseasonably mild temperatures continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a mild start to the week, highs will remain mild with 60s today and several spots in the 70s the rest of the week. Wind will be the biggest concern tomorrow through Thursday with rain by this weekend.

There does remain differences in the models on the timing of rain on Saturday. This will have an impact whether it is dry Saturday morning and allow temperatures to warm for the first half of the day or rain develops Saturday morning which would limit warming and stay cooler. Stay tuned in the coming days as we continue to fine tune the weekend forecast.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s east of HWY 75 and more in the mid-upper 60s west toward central Kansas. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts around 40 mph.

Winds stay strong Wednesday night with gusts around 30 mph diminishing by Thursday afternoon. Highs by Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will be mild again but depending how quickly clouds increase will depend if temperatures remain more in the mid-upper 60s or if there’s more sun possibly back in the low 70s.

A storm system bringing a cold front this weekend will cool temperatures back down in the 50s. Rain is likely Saturday night, that’s almost a guarantee it’s a question of how quickly rain develops Saturday and how quickly rain pushes out of the area Sunday. Confidence is fairly high Sunday afternoon will be dry with clearing of clouds the biggest uncertainty.

After the weekend rain dry conditions are expected for much of next week which happens to be Thanksgiving week. From a scientific standpoint traveling to visit family is not recommended to limit spread of COVID-19 however if you are following CDC guidelines including limiting how many people you’re gathering with and you are traveling, there aren’t any major storm systems in the central plains to have to deal with.

Taking Action:

Strongest winds this week will be Wednesday (~40 mph) and Thursday (~30 mph)

Rain is likely this weekend, we’ll keep fine tuning the timing and how much rain as we get into the second half of the work week.



