Topeka Municipal Court closes to public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court has closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The Topeka Municipal Court says due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community, in an effort to reduce community transmission, it is canceling all dockets, including trials, from Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Dec. 4. It said during this time, the Court will continue to conduct hearings via video conferencing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Court said all causes during this time will be rescheduled and notices for hearings will be sent via mail to defendants and defense counsels. It said defendants should call the Court Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776 to update information during normal business hours. It said defendants are also encouraged to check the status of their case here.

According to the Court, it will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, it said those with court business are strongly encouraged to conduct it via telephone, email or fax whenever possible. It said payments may be made online, over the phone and by mail.

The Court said those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to report as scheduled. It said probationers who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 of other related illnesses should contact the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

The Court said it will reevaluate conditions during the week of Dec. 1 and will make a decision as to whether dockets will resume on Monday, Dec. 7.

