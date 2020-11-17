Topeka Metro to continue free bus rides through December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will continue offering free bus rides through December, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Metro board of directors voted to continue waiving fares for fixed routes, the Lift and the Flex route through Dec. 31.

According to a news release, the decision was made at Monday’s Topeka Metro board meeting.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask when riding the bus. Topeka Metro expects passengers to be responsible and to have their own mask to protect themselves and others.

Front door boarding will still be permitted for those with mobility issues needing to use the ramp or kneeler.

Safety chains near the bus operator at the front of the bus will remain secured.

Topeka Metro will continue to impose social distancing requirements in the lobby at Quincy Street Station, at bus stops and in the bus waiting areas in the Quincy Street Station lot.

Topeka Metro continues to deep clean its buses for the six days a week that they operate.

“The board has been making the decision to waive fares on a month-to-month basis," said Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent. "The practice of waiving fares helps to create less contact directly between the bus operators and the passengers for everyone’s safety.”

Nugent added that the board will meet again Dec. 21 and decide whether fares will be re-instated in January.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.