Advertisement

Topeka Metro to continue free bus rides through December

Topeka Metro will continue offering free bus rides through December, it was announced Tuesday...
Topeka Metro will continue offering free bus rides through December, it was announced Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will continue offering free bus rides through December, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Metro board of directors voted to continue waiving fares for fixed routes, the Lift and the Flex route through Dec. 31.

According to a news release, the decision was made at Monday’s Topeka Metro board meeting.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask when riding the bus. Topeka Metro expects passengers to be responsible and to have their own mask to protect themselves and others.

Front door boarding will still be permitted for those with mobility issues needing to use the ramp or kneeler.

Safety chains near the bus operator at the front of the bus will remain secured.

Topeka Metro will continue to impose social distancing requirements in the lobby at Quincy Street Station, at bus stops and in the bus waiting areas in the Quincy Street Station lot.

Topeka Metro continues to deep clean its buses for the six days a week that they operate.

“The board has been making the decision to waive fares on a month-to-month basis," said Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent. "The practice of waiving fares helps to create less contact directly between the bus operators and the passengers for everyone’s safety.”

Nugent added that the board will meet again Dec. 21 and decide whether fares will be re-instated in January.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle-bicycle collision early Monday in North...
One taken to hospital after vehicle-bicycle collision in North Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning Helping Hands Cats 11-17-20
13 News This Morning Helping Hands Cats 11-17-20
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County
As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Hiawatha has implemented a mask mandate for public...
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Hiawatha implements mask mandate
Birthday Club
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 11-17-20