Topeka hospitals continue high COVID-positive patients counts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two main hospitals continued treating high numbers of COVID-positive patients Tuesday.

Stormont Vail said it had 91 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus. The number is up from 81 Monday, when CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said the hospital had “reached maximum capacity for COVID-19 positive patients based on the number of beds and staffing” available. He called it a “dire situation.”

Stormont spokesperson Matt Lara said the status meant Stormont would not be able to accept any transfers of COVID-positive patients from other facilities. He said about 17 percent - or 14 - of the COVID patients being treated at the hospital were transfers, mainly from facilities around Eastern Kansas with whom Stormont routinely partners. Stormont continued to treat all emergency, urgent, and surgical patients.

Lara explained capacity changes constantly, as patients are released or moved to other units, and as staff increases or decreases, based on employees being placed on quarantine for coming into contact with the virus through community spread.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus has encountered similar issues. They reported treating 30 COVID-positive inpatients at the hospital Tuesday, which was down from 34 Monday. However, their critical care beds remained at 79 percent capacity. TUKHS St. Francis also saw 15.5 percent test positivity rate in the prior 24 hours, a slight drop from the 16.2 percent reported Monday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.