State of Kansas welcomes new CITA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Office of Information Technology Services has named a new Chief Information Technology Architect for the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Office of Information Technology Services says it has named Travis Rail as its new Chief Information Technology Architect for the state. It said CITO DeAngela Burns-Wallace made the announcement.

According to the KOITS, the CITA is accountable for leading the formal Enterprise Architecture program including business, information, solutions, application, technical and security architectures.

“Travis' focus on customer service, innovative solutions, and strategic planning will be an asset to the future of IT in the State of Kansas,” CITO Burns-Wallace said. “The CITA is a critical role in the progress that state IT will make in the months and years to come.”

Before serving as CITA, KOITS said Rail served as Chief Information Officer for six years with the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It said in that position, he managed various projects to modernize and upgrade the KDA’s systems, as well as playing a key role in recent advances of its IT architecture, including the new Water Rights Information System. It said Rail also owns MHK Software, an IT company providing service to clients around the Manhattan area.

“I’m excited to serve as the Chief Information Technology Architect for the State of Kansas. As CITO Burns-Wallace continues to emphasize, IT in Kansas Executive branch has come a long way in a short period of time,” said Rail. I know we still have work to do, but this role will help enhance those efforts by taking a holistic approach to IT initiatives."

Legislative CITO Alan Weis said he believes Rail’s previous experience will help him serve well in his new role.

“I think Travis is a great choice for the Kansas CITA. I believe his experience and his background in Kansas State Government will allow him to fulfill the duties of the position very well. I like his enthusiasm to be part of IT Governance in the State of Kansas.”

According to the KOITS, during the transition, Shawn Lane will serve as interim CIO for the Department of Agriculture.

