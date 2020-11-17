‘Spread Manhappiness Instead’ new campaign for City of MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a way to continue to promote mask wearing, social distancing and proper hand hygiene, the City of Manhattan, has started a new campaign.

‘Spread Manhappiness Instead’ campaign is focused on helping the community fight pandemic fatigue.

City officials realize the community has been cutting back on major social events, as well as other normal fall and winter activities.

Hoping to add some positivity to the Manhattan community, the city involved local actors, and local business to participate in the video, as part of the Safe and Open MHK initiative.

“Manhappiness is a great term of endearment, but we really want to spread that, how can we get through this, put a little happiness in our masks.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall says.

You can view the full ‘Spread Manhappiness Instead’ video on the City of Manhattan Facebook page.

