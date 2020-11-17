Advertisement

Shawnee Heights moving to remote learning

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a divisive vote, the Shawnee Heights School Board decided to move all PreK-12 students to remote learning.

The change will start November 23 and remain in effect through December 18. The board will meet again in December and reassess the need for remote learning.

The district currently reports 134 students and 29 staff members currently in quarantine due to close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
Mulvane Art Museum closing to public
Lieutenant Michaela Harris receives badge and bars
George Mason researchers present findings to RCPD law board