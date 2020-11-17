Shawnee Heights moving to remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a divisive vote, the Shawnee Heights School Board decided to move all PreK-12 students to remote learning.

The change will start November 23 and remain in effect through December 18. The board will meet again in December and reassess the need for remote learning.

The district currently reports 134 students and 29 staff members currently in quarantine due to close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

