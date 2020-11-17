Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. moves Board meeting online
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. has moved its Board meeting to a virtual platform.
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it has decided to move its Advisory Board meeting to an online meeting, instead of an in-person meeting at the Central Park Community Center.
According to SCP+R, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed here with the following:
- Meeting ID: 372 745 0789
- Passcode: 6800
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.