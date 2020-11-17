Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. moves Board meeting online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. has moved its Board meeting to a virtual platform.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it has decided to move its Advisory Board meeting to an online meeting, instead of an in-person meeting at the Central Park Community Center.

According to SCP+R, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed here with the following:

Meeting ID: 372 745 0789

Passcode: 6800

