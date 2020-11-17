Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Fire Dist. 4 notifies of burn ban

(WBKO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District 4 has notified residents of a burn ban until Friday, Nov. 20.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 says in a Facebook post that a burn ban is in effect for all open burning and agricultural burning until Friday, Nov. 20.

There is a Burn Ban in effect for all open burning and agricultural burning until Friday, November 20th. Rain is...

Posted by Shawnee County Fire District 4 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

According to SCFD 4, rain is forecasted for the weekend, but the remainder of the week will be in and out of high fire danger indexes. It said there will be high winds and poor fire weather conditions.

SCFD 4 said it wants residents to stay safe and to wait for moisture before burning anything.

