Shawnee Co. Fire Dist. 4 notifies of burn ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District 4 has notified residents of a burn ban until Friday, Nov. 20.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 says in a Facebook post that a burn ban is in effect for all open burning and agricultural burning until Friday, Nov. 20.

According to SCFD 4, rain is forecasted for the weekend, but the remainder of the week will be in and out of high fire danger indexes. It said there will be high winds and poor fire weather conditions.

SCFD 4 said it wants residents to stay safe and to wait for moisture before burning anything.

