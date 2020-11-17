Salute Our Heroes: Two Wabaunsee Co. first responders team up to rescue woman from house fire

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - October 30 started as a normal day for Major Sam Hamilton, Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Drill Commander, before he heard a sign of distress.

“I was on my way to back another deputy on the highway,” he said.

" [Then] the tones started going off and I thought ‘well maybe there’s been an accident’ so I started up the street."

Hamilton soon learned he was in the right place at the right time.

“As soon as the dispatcher put the address out I looked over and I was in front of the house.”

Inside the house was a 94-year-old woman trapped by a fire that started in her kitchen.

Just behind Hamilton was Michael Slobodnik of Fire District #6, but on this morning, he was on his way to work as the city Superintendent.

“I was about two blocks away, thought about going down to the station, but knowing there’s an elderly woman that lives there, I went straight to the scene thinking she could be stuck inside, which she was,” Slobodnik said.

Hamilton found it difficult to explain just why the two ended up at the scene by chance.

“I believe it was divine intervention,” he said.

“It takes your breath away a little bit, so Mike showed up later, before we went in and we went in together; that was another part of it, he was on his way to the fire station and he decided he was going to drive up.”

A skill from Hamilton’s past added help to the situation.

“A majority of the deputies don’t have fire training, I had past firefighter training so that sort of kicked."

There was one extra issue: the woman would not come out of the house on her own.

They both knew they had to act.

“It was rolling pretty good we couldn’t see just a small glow in the back and she was arguing with us she wouldn’t come out we kept saying ‘come out’ and she kept telling us to come in so.. we had to go in,” Hamilton said.

“When it became obvious she wasn’t going to come out she wasn’t able to come out he said he was going to go in and I followed him and he went knocked down the fire I went in and pulled her out,” recounted Slobodnik.

“Between a little adrenaline and everything else it was what had to be done and I really didn’t think of anything after that.”

The woman was out within minutes of their arrival and the blaze out within an hour with the help of fire crews.

The quick actions saved a woman’s life, but Slobodnik said it’s an instinct that’s part of every Wabaunsee Co. resident.

“It is humbling knowing we helped save her life, I do know anybody in this community would have done the same thing,” he said.

“That’s just what we do in Wabaunsee County and rural America, really, so, it’s everywhere.”

