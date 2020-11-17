Riley County head football coach of 37 years Steve Wagner retires

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Longtime Riley County head football coach Steve Wagner has retired after 37 years with the Falcons.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Wagner announced his decision at a team meeting Monday, and Wagner made the decision prior to the season’s start.

Wagner led the Falcons to an 8-2 season in his final year after the team’s season ended in Sectionals against Andale on Friday.

Wagner amassed 259 wins in his tenure. Among notable players he coached, K-State and NFL players Jordy Nelson and Jon McGraw both played under Wagner.

