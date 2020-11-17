Advertisement

Riley County head football coach of 37 years Steve Wagner retires

Steve Wagner, Riley Co. football head coach, retires.
Steve Wagner, Riley Co. football head coach, retires.(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Longtime Riley County head football coach Steve Wagner has retired after 37 years with the Falcons.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Wagner announced his decision at a team meeting Monday, and Wagner made the decision prior to the season’s start.

Wagner led the Falcons to an 8-2 season in his final year after the team’s season ended in Sectionals against Andale on Friday.

Wagner amassed 259 wins in his tenure. Among notable players he coached, K-State and NFL players Jordy Nelson and Jon McGraw both played under Wagner.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
Shawnee Heights moving to remote learning

Latest News

No fans for KU athletics for rest of the month
K-State’s Ayoka Lee named to pair of watch lists
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State Athletics bans fans at basketball games through November
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an...
K-State’s Thompson named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award semifinalist