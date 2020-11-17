Pair arrested in separate cases in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday announced a pair of arrests in connection with two recent domestic disturbances.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said deputies responded to an emergency call related to a domestic disturbance around 10:45 p.m. Monday on the Kickapoo Indian Reservation.

Merchant said that after they spoke with the victims, deputies determined a suspect had fled to another location on the reservation, where another altercation took place.

Deputies arrested Kyle Winsea, 22, of Horton, following a traffic stop. Winsea was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped.

Merchant said Winsea was booked into jail in connection with domestic battery; criminal threat; disorderly conduct; criminal damage to property; and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the altercation at the first residence.

Winsea also was arrested in connection with battery; criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; and criminal damage to property in connection with the disturbance at the second address.

The Horton Police Department assisted with the apprehension, Merchant said.

In another incident that took place on Friday, Merchant said, Brown County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Sac and Fox Police Department in the arrestof Zachary Davis, 33, of Humboldt, Neb.

Merchant said Davis was wanted on a full extraditable California warrant for probation violation.

Davis also was charged with a license plate violation; no proof of insurance; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; trafficking contraband into a correctional facility; and unlawful prescription.

