Nursing homes see record setting COVID-19 numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost half of new COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are from around the Midwest.

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living say in a release that they are calling on Congress to replenish emergency funding for healthcare providers and for health agencies to make sure nursing homes have the means of obtaining enough personal protective equipment.

The AHCA and NCAL said they represent over 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to almost 5 million Americans yearly. They said they released a report on Tuesday that shows COVID-19 cases in nursing homes around the U.S. have reached record numbers of weekly new cases in November, mostly due to community spread in the general population. They said these numbers have surpassed previous peaks in COVID-19 cases since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services started tracking cases in nursing homes.

According to the organizations, recent data released by Johns Hopkins and CMS show that the recent spikes in cases around the U.S., as well as weekly nursing home cases, are on the rise. It said Johns Hopkins shows the weekly new COVID case count rose by 140% in the week of Nov. 1. They said an uptick in new cases in nursing homes has also occurred and is directly related to cases in the surrounding community rising.

AHCA and NCAL said as experts have noted, COVID-19 cases in surrounding communities are a top factor in outbreaks in nursing homes.

“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle," said Tamara Konetzka, University of Chicago’s expert on long term care.

“The strongest predictor of whether or not we’ll see cases in [a particular setting] is community spread," said Dr. David Grabowski, Professor of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School.

“Our worst fears have come true as COVID runs rampant among the general population, and long term care facilities are powerless to fully prevent it from entering due to its asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread,” stated Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “Our health care heroes are doing everything they can to prevent it from spreading further, but this level of COVID nationwide puts a serious strain on our workforce, supplies, and testing capacity. If everybody would wear a mask and social distance to reduce the level of COVID in the community, we know we would dramatically reduce these rates in long term care facilities.”

According to the organizations, during the first week of November, almost half of new COVID-19 cases in nursing homes were located in Midwest states, with significant spikes in community spread in the upper parts of the region. They said, as a result, the Midwest saw a 200% increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in nursing homes since mid-September.

AHCA and NCAL said after seven weeks of case declines in nursing homes through mid-September, nursing home cases began to rise in almost every state as COVID-19 cases began to spike again. They said new weekly cases in nursing homes grew by 73% nationally between mid-September and Nov. 1.

The organizations said the report shows COVID-related deaths in nursing homes have also significantly increased. They said nursing home residents are usually older adults with various chronic conditions, making them susceptible to COVID-19. They said residents of long term care facilities make up 8% of the nation’s cases, but 40% of the nation’s deaths. They said while mortality rates have decreased compared to the spring of 2020 due to a better understanding of the virus, better treatments and government resources, industry leaders still are deeply concerned that the rising number of facility cases will lead to an increase in the number of deaths.

“We are especially concerned that this situation will only get worse with Thanksgiving just around the corner,” continued Parkinson. “The public must realize that their actions not only endanger our nation’s most vulnerable but also trigger government lockdowns of facilities, keeping these residents from their loved ones. This is detrimental to their health, wellbeing and happiness. We urge everyone to do their part to slow the spread immediately and exercise caution when celebrating Thanksgiving.”

According to the organizations, with rising numbers of cases throughout the country, Parkinson said Congress must prioritize frontline health care workers and long term care residents during the upcoming lame-duck session. They said they released a list of actions that Congress should immediately take to help nursing homes and assisted living communities to respond to the rising cases.

AHCA and NCAL said most of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund that was provided by the CARES Act in April, has already been distributed and Parkinson said health care providers will need additional funds to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. They said financial aid is crucial in helping long-term care facilities acquire personal protective equipment, conduct regular testing and hire more staff or reward current caregivers for their efforts.

“Congress must fulfill its duty,” said Parkinson. “Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. is repeating the same mistakes made during the initial outbreak last spring and the major spike over the summer. We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in long term care facilities, by passing another COVID relief package during the lame-duck session on Congress.”

