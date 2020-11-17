No fans for KU athletics for rest of the month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas University athletics has announced there will be no fans allowed at any home sporting events for the rest of November.

According to a statement written from the KU Chancellor Douglas Girod, this includes football, women’s basketball and volleyball events.

He wrote in a statement today, “We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions this year, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations makes it unwise to host fans at this time.”

Girod wrote he is proud of the community for helping to curb the spread in Douglas Co. and on KU campuses.

“But the spread of the disease in neighboring regions is catching up to us. Kansas and adjacent states are at a tipping point, with the number of new COVID-19 cases increasing each day, and hospitals at or near capacity. The next few weeks will be crucial to our region’s ability to weather this latest wave, particularly as many of us consider whether to gather for the holidays.”

No fans will be allowed to the following games:

11/19 and 11/20: Volleyball vs. Texas Tech

11/21: Football vs. Texas

11/25: Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Colorado

11/28: Football vs. TCU

11/29 Women’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

