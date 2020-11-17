Nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses receive over $37 million in grant funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 1,982 small businesses impacted by COVID-19 received a financial boost from the SPARK Taskforce.

At a virtual news conference Monday, Governor Laura Kelly said the businesses received Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants.

The grants can be used for functions like rent, payroll, inventory and utilities.

“While we’ve been dealing with the public health aspect, we’ve been dealing with the economic aspect of this virus”

“It really impacted our economy, our businesses were forced to shut down unfortunately many people have been unemployed and even more unfortunately their places of employment have had to shut down.”

Kelly said almost six thousand businesses applied for aid, which highlighted why she is calling on Congress to pass another stimulus package

“The CARES funding we got now ends December 30th, it’s the end of that program but this virus isn’t going anywhere by December 30th it’s going to continue to be an issue for Kansans in terms of their health but also in terms of our businesses.”

Businesses with less than 500 employees were able to apply for grants, but Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland said 84 percent of those applicants had less than 10.

“What we’re really talking about here are our local retailers these businesses that are the bread and butter of communities across the state we’re talking about restaurants, salons, pet groomers, plumbers,” he said.

“It’s really a range of types of small business that have been impacted and that we’ve also been able to help because we’ve had these dollars.”

Toland said more aid from Congress gives businesses a stronger chance to survive the pandemic.

“Absent some sort of intervention we’re going to see significant losses,” he said.

“With the grant dollars they’ve got a fighting shot at survival, if they don’t get these grant dollars there’s a reasonable chance they will close their doors forever and we don’t want that to happen and the way that that can be avoided is if Congress will act to get us these dollars so we can get them into the hands of theses small businesses.”

