Advertisement

Mulvane Art Museum closing to public

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mulvane Art Museum is closed to the public, Washburn University announced Monday.

The school cited the rise in COVID-19 cases in Shawnee Co. as the reason behind the closing. It will reopen when classes resume on January 19.

Appointments for groups of four or less can be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1-5 p.m. Appointments can be made at 785-670-1124.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Pezzino recommends Shawnee Co. residents to shelter in place
One person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Man in custody after one person injured in shooting at southeast Topeka Kwik Shop
Iola doctor voluntarily suspends his license
33 year old, Karrington Drake of Topeka was taken into custody after police found one person...
One man taken into custody after reports of a stabbing

Latest News

Lieutenant Michaela Harris receives badge and bars
George Mason researchers present findings to RCPD law board
Riley County Law Board November meeting
Gov. Laura Kelly (L) Executive Director of Kansas Office of Recovery, Julie Lorenz (R) and...
Nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses receive over $37 million in grant funding
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in a three-point stance on the line of...
Chiefs linemen added to Reserve/COVID-19 list