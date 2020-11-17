Mulvane Art Museum closing to public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mulvane Art Museum is closed to the public, Washburn University announced Monday.

The school cited the rise in COVID-19 cases in Shawnee Co. as the reason behind the closing. It will reopen when classes resume on January 19.

Appointments for groups of four or less can be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1-5 p.m. Appointments can be made at 785-670-1124.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.