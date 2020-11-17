Man in custody after being caught burgling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 58-year-old man has been placed in custody after attempting to burgle a residence.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old man has been placed in custody after being caught in the process of burgling a residence in the 7400 block of SW Indian Hills Rd. late Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 16, just after 11 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center got word that a residence was broken into and at least one person was still inside. It said deputies arrived and found an unsecured door.

The Sheriff’s Office said Eric D. Kearns, 58, of Harveyville was located inside the residence and taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kearns was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for more questioning and was later booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kearns is being charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation said the Sheriff’s Office.

