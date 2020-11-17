Advertisement

Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Liberal has been ordered by a judge to follow the Kansas notario publico law.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Seward Co. judge ordered a woman from Liberal to comply with Kansas consumer protection laws requiring proper disclosures by a notary public advertising its services in a language other than English.

According to Schmidt, Guadalupe Belmares, under the banner of LB Services, has been permanently prohibited from representing herself as being a notaria publica or any equivalent non-English term, without including the required disclosures under Kansas law. He said District Judge Linda P. Gilmore entered an order in the Seward Co. District Court requiring Belmares to pay investigative fees and expenses as well as to comply with the notario publico law, the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and all other consumer protection rules and regulations in order to continue doing business in the state.

Schmidt said Kansas law requires the disclosure, “I am not authorized to practice law and have no authority to give advice on immigration law or other legal matters,” for any notary public that is not admitted to practice law in Kansas and who advertises notarial services in a language other than English. He said the law was designed to protect Spanish speaking consumers from confusion or deception because in Spanish “notario publico” or “notaria publica” designate an individual that has received the equivalent of a license to practice law and represent clients.

A copy of the order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
Shawnee Heights moving to remote learning

Latest News

2020-2021 officers elected for Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association
Coronavirus testing
LDCPH to host asymptomatic mass testing events
Wichita woman pleads guilty in prostitution case
Christmas tree
Evergy Plaza to host Christmas tree lighting
2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission sends Gov. Kelly three nominees to choose new judge