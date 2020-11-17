LDCPH to host asymptomatic mass testing events

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LDCPH will be hosting asymptomatic COVID-19 mass testing events for residents of Douglas County starting on Nov. 21.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it will be hosting asymptomatic COVID-19 mass testing events for residents of Douglas County that will start on Nov. 21. It said events are planned in each Douglas Co. city from Nov. 21 - Nov. 25.

According to LDCPH, the testing will be free for residents of Douglas Co., but an appointment is required. It said those wanting to schedule a time to be tested can log in here.

“These mass testing events in our community will help us to identify people who might be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and prevent them from spreading it to others, especially those who might be especially vulnerable, such as individuals over 65 years of age or those with certain medical conditions,” said Linda Craig, Director of Clinic Services at Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

The testing events scheduled are as follows:

Lawrence: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, Douglas County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.

Lawrence: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, Douglas County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.

Eudora: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, Eudora Community Center, 1638 Elm St.

Eudora: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, Eudora Community Center, 1638 Elm St.

Baldwin City: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, Baldwin City Library, 800 7th St.

Lecompton: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, Lecompton Elementary School, 626 Whitfield St

LDCPH said all events will be drive-through. It said for those arriving at the Fairgrounds via public transportation, a walkthrough section will be provided.

According to LDCPH, LMH Health announced it has received funding through the CARES Act and one major area of focus for its funding request was testing in three specific areas: mass community testing, back-to-school baseline testing and healthcare and first responder surveillance testing. It said LMH has been given 55,000 tests which will be dispersed between the areas.

LDCPH said over the past few months, LMH has been working to identify the highest and best use for testing in these three areas, and the testing events in Douglas Co. will address the mass community testing portion of the plan.

According to LDCPH, the testing is for asymptomatic individuals. It said anyone feeling symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19 should contact their doctor or health department to be screened for testing at 785-856-4343.

LDCPH said for the asymptomatic testing events, residents should not eat, drink, brush their teeth, chew gum or smoke 30 minutes before the test.

According to LDCPH, many people infected with COVID-19 become symptomatic, while others do not show symptoms but can still spread the illness. It said getting tested helps identify those who may be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and prevent them from spreading it to others, especially the vulnerable population.

LDCPH said the tests are saliva or PCR test. It said the resident will be required to spit into a tube to provide the sample. It said staff will be there to answer questions while the sample is being collected.

According to LDCPH, the lab will text results to the mobile number provided by residents on the consent form. It said the turnaround time for results is around 24 hours. It said if a positive is found, it will be reported to LDCPH for contact tracing purposes as legally required.

LDCPH said those that do test positive will be required to isolate for 10 days after the positive test if they are not sick. It said if they are sick, even with mild symptoms, they will be required to isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms. It said the resident will be able to return to daily activities at the end of the isolation period and tests will be available to household members of those that test positive.

For more information, click here.

