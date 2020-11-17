KDJA elects officers for 2020-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Judges Association has elected its officers for 2020-2021.

The Kansas District Judges Association says it has elected officers to serve the organization in the upcoming year. It said Judge Dan Creitz was elected president. It said he is currently the chief judge of the 31st Judicial District, which is made up of Allen, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties.

“I am honored to serve as president of this outstanding, hard-working association,” Creitz said. “The pandemic delivered the Kansas court system unprecedented challenges, which our courts are diligently working through. The judges on the KDJA executive committee play a critical role supporting our district court judges and the Kansas Supreme Court as we address these challenges.”

According to the KDJA, Creitz has served as a district judge since 2002 and a chief judge since 2011. It said he is an Iola native and graduated from Iola High School, Allen Community College, Emporia State University and the Washburn School of Law.

The KDJA said Cretiz succeeds Judge Bruce Gatterman as president. It said Gatterman is chief judge of the 24th Judicial District, which is composed of Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee and Rush counties. It said he will serve on the executive committee as immediate past president.

According to the KDJA, other officers elected are as follows:

Judge Kim Cudney, president-elect. She is chief judge of the 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties.

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan, secretary. He is chief judge of the 10th Judicial District, composed of Johnson County.

Judge Brenda Cameron, treasurer. She is a district judge in the 10th Judicial District.

KDJA said members elected the new officers during a virtual conference for judges in October.

