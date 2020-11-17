KDHE updates travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has made some adjustments to its travel quarantine list.

Two states and three countries have been removed from the list: North Dakota, South Dakota, Andorra, Belgium and Czechia. Anyone who has traveled to the below areas or meets the following criteria should quarantine for two weeks:

Traveled to or from South Dakota, Belgium or Czechia between Nov. 4 - 17

Traveled to or from North Dakota or Andorra between Oct. 21 - Nov. 17

Attended an out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more where individuals did not socially distance and wear a mask

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas' numbers are increasing significantly. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

