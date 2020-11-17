Advertisement

Kansas offers safe shelter options for isolation, quarantine

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state is offering free shelter options for those who cannot safely isolate or quarantine in their homes.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says it’s meant for people who tested positive for COVID-19, who’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive, or who live or work in at-risk or congregate settings.

“The most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to isolate or quarantine yourself away from others in your household,” said Devan Tucking, human services branch director, Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “These non-congregate shelter options are being provided because we know it is not always possible to isolate or quarantine someone in a single-family residence where people must share a kitchen, a bathroom, laundry room and other spaces.”

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says it is contracting with hotels to provide shelter location. They use the entire facility, so as not to mix general guests with people who are in isolation or quarantine. Shelters currently are available in seven locations, including Emporia, Salina, Lansing, Gardner, Kansas City, Dodge City, and Liberal.

People at the shelters will receive free housing, meals, snacks, laundry, and cleaning services. The Kansas Department of Children and Families, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and local emergency management and public health departments are coordinating the shelter sites.

People should contact their local health department if they need the service.

