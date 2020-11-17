Kansas Law Enforcement to host new version of Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Law Enforcement is planning to host a Battle of the Badges fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Kansas, with a $10,000 contribution from AT&T.

Kansas Special Olympics says AT&T is contributing $10,000 to the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run Events. It said law enforcement officers throughout the state will host and participate in various types of fundraising throughout the year to benefit the Special Olympics in Kansas.

KSSO said for 2020, instead of the annual Battle of the Badges Charity Flag Football fundraiser, several Topeka area law enforcement agencies will have a contest to see who can raise the most money for the organization. It said agencies participating include the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Fire Department/IAFF Local 83.

According to the organization, as part of the contest, each agency has been assigned a local restaurant to partner with on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Partnerships are as follows:

Topeka Police Department: Skinnys, 4016 SW Huntoon St.

Topeka Fire Department: Pizagels, 2830 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Kansas Highway Patrol: The Pad, 1730 NW Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office: Glory Days Pizza, 1033 SW Gage Blvd.

KSSO said part of all sales at these locations will go to the organization and the winner of the 2020 Battle of the Badges will be whichever team raises the most money during the event.

“The Kansas law enforcement and first responder communities do so much to support the Special Olympics Kansas every year. We are proud to support the annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ and appreciate the organizers' creativity in designing this year’s fundraising effort to make a real impact for this important organization,” said Molly Kocour Boyle, president of AT&T Kansas.

“We appreciate the over 1,800 members of our Law Enforcement Torch Run community and companies like AT&T whose support helps us pursue our mission to serve and empower Special Olympics athletes in Kansas,” said Luke Schulte, Senior Vice President of Development for Special Olympics Kansas.

