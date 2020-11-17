Advertisement

K-State’s Thompson named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award semifinalist

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an...
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State senior quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

Thompson’s inclusion on the list marks the second time a Wildcat has been up for the award. Dalton Risner was one of three finalists in 2018.

“Despite suffering a season-ending injury in October, Thompson has firmly established himself as one of the team leaders,” K-State Athletics wrote in a release. “Thompson lost both his mom and his grandfather to cancer within seven months of each other when he was a child, and he has used the experience as motivation to be active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program.”

Thompson is also on watch lists for the Maxwell and Manning awards, as well as the Wuerffel Trophy, given to college football’s most active player in the community.

Three finalists will be named for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award on Dec. 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Feb. 16.

