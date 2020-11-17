K-State’s Ayoka Lee named to pair of watch lists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The preseason honors continue to roll in for K-State sophomore center and 2021 All-America candidate Ayoka Lee.

Lee was named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List and the 2021 Wade Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.

As the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a 2020 All-Big 12 First Team selection, she enters her sophomore season as the number two returning rebounder and shot blocker in the Big 12. In October, she was a unanimous selection to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

In her 2019-2020 campaign, Lee was the first freshman in K-State program history to finish a conference season with a double-double, averaging 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds.

The midseason Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy 30-member team will be announced in early February. The competition will be narrowed to 10 national semifinalists on March 2. Four finalists will be named on March 19. The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 3, 2021.

The Wade Trophy, now in its 44th year, is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. The “Wade Watch” list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America Selection Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2020-21 season.

