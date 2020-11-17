K-State Athletics bans fans at basketball games through November

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No fans will be allowed to attend K-State men’s and women’s basketball home games at Bramlage Coliseum through November.

K-State Athletics announced the decision after the University chose to cancel its commencement ceremonies set for this weekend.

“In concert with the University’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time,” said AD Gene Taylor said.

The decision impacts the Little Apple Classic men’s basketball tournament set for Nov. 25 and 27., the women’s basketball game against Southern Nov. 29, and the men’s basketball game UMKC Nov. 30.

K-State Athletics plans to allow 25-percent capacity at basketball games inside Bramlage Coliseum for the remainder of the season with designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration. Riley Co. has approved the plan, per KSU.

The restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not include K-State’s home football game against Texas Dec. 5.

