Jefferson Co. offices limiting public access due to COVID-19 spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. officials say they will now limit public access to county offices due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, appointments will be required to enter the county building effective on Nov. 18.

They say the step is to take preventative measures in order to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. All exterior doors of the Jefferson Co. courthouse and various other offices will be locked. Masks will also be required for anyone entering the building.

Jefferson Co. authorities urge citizens to conduct any county business by phone or electronically.

As of Nov. 16, 523 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jefferson Co.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.