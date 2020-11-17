JCPD, RCPD to join Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department along with the Riley County Police Department will join in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

The Junction City Police Department and Riley County Police Department say starting on Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 29, it will join other state law enforcement agencies in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. They said a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support the overtime costs for the effort.

JCPD and RCPD said while all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, the campaign will focus on aggressively targeting and removing impaired drivers from Kansas roads.

According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year. It said those who choose to drive under the influence are a danger to everyone on the road. On average, it said across Kansas, three people are injured every day and one person is killed every day in impairment-related cases. It said vehicle occupants in impairment-related crashes are over 2.5 times more likely to be injured or killed than those involved in accidents where there was no consumption.

JCPD said each week across the state, over 250 drivers are arrested for driving under the influence. It said a DUI conviction results in jail time, suspension or revocation of the driver’s license, a fine of $500 - $2,500, participation in an alcohol or other drug treatment program and the purchase and installation of an ignition interlock device by the offender. It said the device prevents vehicles from starting if alcohol is present in the driver’s breath. It said additionally, convictions are subject to thousands of dollars for bail, court costs and attorney fees.

“This campaign focuses on the enforcement of driving while under the influence during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “This is an opportunity for RCPD to work on taking positive steps to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roadways during the holidays.”

RCPD said residents can also help during the holiday enforcement by watching for suspicious driving behaviors. It said to note the location, a description of the vehicle and its travel of direction, and then to call 911 as soon as it is safe to do say. It said by doing this residents could save a life.

