Holton Elementary to remain remote for K-5 students for rest of week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton Elementary School will remain remote through November 20 due to a teacher shortage, the school said in a Facebook post Monday night. The shortage was brought on by an increase in teachers in quarantine.

Kindergarten through fifth graders will remain remote for the rest of the week. Pre-K students will still be in-person.

Paper packets will be able for pick up on Tuesday at the main entrance of the school. Meals are also still available, and can be picked up on the west side of the building in the parent pick-up line.

Holton will be making a decision about how to proceed with the coming week’s instruction on November 19.

