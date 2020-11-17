Advertisement

Evergy Plaza to host Christmas tree lighting

Christmas tree
Christmas tree(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new holiday tradition is coming to the Capital City.

Evergy Plaza says the Christmas season will begin on Saturday, Dec. 5, with the lighting of the new community Christmas tree, just before the start of the Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade. It said the new tradition will have a virtual component in downtown Topeka and comes from a partnership with Evergy Plaza, Parks for All Foundation, Bettis Contractors and downtown businesses.

According to Evergy Plaza, the 20-foot tall tree is being donated by Parks for All Foundation, and with the help of Bettis and Capital Crane, the tree will be moved from an old tree nursery to Evergy Plaza on Dec. 1.

Evergy Plaza said the tree lighting ceremony will be held virtually, before the start of the drive-through parade at 6 p.m. It said community members are encouraged to visit the plaza during the holiday season to see and take pictures with the tree.

“We are excited to be the new home of the Community Christmas Tree and begin a new tradition for the Topeka community. While we are not able to gather for this ceremony, we hope community members come to Evergy Plaza throughout the holidays to see the tree in person,” said John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza.

