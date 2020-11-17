Evergy Plaza Community Christmas Tree to be donated by Parks For All Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Parks For All Foundation will donate a Christmas tree to Evergy Plaza as Topeka’s Community Christmas Tree.

SCP+R says Parks For All Foundation says it will donate 2020′s Community Christmas Tree for display at the new Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka. It said the black hills white spruce tree will be harvested from a former tree nursery near Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation’s Warren Nature Area in Felker Park.

“We are returning a former tree nursery to native prairie and this particular tree simply had not been transplanted elsewhere,” said Tom Hammer, SCP+R Natural Areas supervisor. “The tree is so large that it would likely not have survived if we tried to transplant it now so it seemed a natural opportunity to donate it to become this year’s community Christmas tree downtown.”

According to SCP+R, a virtual tree lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Evergy Plaza just before the Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade. It said Bettis Contractors, Capital Crane and Captial Trucking will move the tree to the plaza on Dec. 1.

“The Parks For All Foundation exists to enhance the community’s park and recreation experience,” said Angel Zimmerman, chairman of the foundation. “We’re pleased for this opportunity to enhance the holiday experience for our entire community.”

