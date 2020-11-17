Emporia Match Day on Monday generates online and in-person donations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Individuals showed their support for non-profit organizations in the Lyon County area Monday during the Emporia Community Foundations’ seventh annual Match Day event, according to KVOE Radio.

Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation director, credited participating groups for their efforts, particularly in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This was the third year people could donate online at any time.

The Community Foundation didn’t use Flinthills Mall for this year’s event because of COVID-19.

Instead, people could drive up to the foundation’s entrance at 527 Commercial and make donations by card or check.

More than 20 area nonprofit organizations and the Community Foundation’s Fund for the Future benefited from Match Day.

Additionally, non-profit organizations also will benefit from $50,000 in prorated matching funds, made available from the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund, Preston Trust, Reeble Endowed Fund, Trusler Foundation and Jones Testamentary Trust.

Last year’s Match Day event saw a record $286,000 raised for 25 participating groups.

According to KVOE, the event has raised more than $1.1 million for 33 area groups during its history.

Totals from Monday’s event are to be announced Dec. 1, KVOE says.

