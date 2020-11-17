Commencement cancelled for K-State
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement ceremonies.
Kansas State University says due to an exponential increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus and throughout Kansas, it has decided to cancel its commencement activities for Nov. 20-22.
According to K-State, this includes the ceremonies scheduled for the Manhattan and Salina campuses.
