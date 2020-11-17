Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash this past week in southwestern Douglas County.

The victim was identified as Tammey J. Harrison, 56, of Carbondale.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 10 on US-56 highway, about 5 miles east of Overbrook.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander was westbound on US-56 when it drifted into the eastbound lane and the south shoulder.

The vehicle then flipped and came to rest in the south ditch.

Harrison, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Harrison was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.