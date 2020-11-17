Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School Board voted Monday night to return to Phase I through the end of the year.

Classes will be fully remote starting November 23, and will stay that way until January 5. Early childhood, and K-2 will remain in-person.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams says the decision was prompted by staffing issues at all of their schools.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.