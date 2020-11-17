2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission sends Gov. Kelly three nominees to choose new judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent Governor Laura Kelly three names to choose from for its new judge.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names fo three nominees for a new district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy in Jefferson County that will be created by the retirement of Chief Judge Gary Nafziger on Jan. 11.

The Commission said the 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties. It said the nominees are as follows:

Christopher Etzel, Havensville, private practice lawyer and city attorney for Onaga, Havensville, and Wheaton;

Shawna Miller, Holton, county attorney for Jackson County and municipal judge for Hoyt and Mayetta; and

Joshua Ney, Lawrence, county attorney for Jefferson County.

According to the Commission, nominees for a district judge are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position, and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission said it is made up of Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting interim chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

