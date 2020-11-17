2020-2021 officers elected for Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association has elected its officers for 2020-2021.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association says District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford was elected president of the organization.

KDMJA said it elected officers to serve in the coming year during a virtual conference for judges in October.

According to KDMJA, Ashford serves in Johnson County, part of the 10th Judicial District. It said she previously was first vice president of the association.

“Serving on the association board the previous two years provided me the opportunity to meet and work with judges, court staff, the Governor’s office, and the legislators from across Kansas,” Ashford said. “As president, I will continue cultivating these relationships spanning all three branches of government to further efforts to provide equal access to justice for all Kansans.”

KDMJA said before becoming a judge in 2017, Ashford was a prosecutor for two decades for Jackson Co., and St. Louis in Missouri, and Johnson. Co. Shawnee Co. and Lake Quivira.

According to the association, Ashford grew up on a farm near Summerfield in Marshall Co. and graduated from Marysville High School. It said she earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

The association said Ashford is a member of the American Judges Association, Kansas Bar Association, Johnson Co. Bar Association, Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, Kansas Women’s Attorney Association, Earl O’Conner Inns of Court and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. It said she also serves on the Supreme Court Task Force for Permanency Planning.

According to KDMJA, as president, she will succeed District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark, who serves in Russell Co. of the 20th Judicial District. It said Clark will serve not eh executive committee as immediate past president.

KDMJA said other officers are as follows:

District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone, first vice president. He serves in Gove County of the 23rd Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Shannon Rush, second vice president. She serves in Osage County of the 4th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Rustin Martin, third vice president. He serves in Comanche County of the 16th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Debra Anderson, reelected secretary. She serves in Norton County of the 17th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, reelected treasurer. He serves in Reno County, which is the 27th Judicial District.

According to KDMJA, judges elected to the board of directors are as follows:

District Magistrate Judge Robert Scott, who serves in Johnson County of the 10th Judicial District;

District Magistrate Judge Philip Moore, who serves in Clark County of the 16th Judicial District; and

District Magistrate Judge Doug Bigge, who serves in Rooks County of the 23rd Judicial District.

The association said it also presented the following service awards:

45 years District Magistrate Judge Dennis Reiling, who serves in Jefferson County of the 2nd Judicial District.

20 years District Magistrate Judge Timarie Walter, who serves in Stafford County of the 20th Judicial District.

15 years District Magistrate Judge Angela Hecke, who serves in Marshall County of the 22nd Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Vernon Butt, who serves in Stanton County of the 26th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Mark Temaat, who serves in Logan County of the 15th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, who serves in Cloud County of the 12th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Richard Hodson, who serves in Kearny County of the 25th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Paula Sosa, who serves in Stevens County of the 26th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Michael Kirchhoff, who serves in Smith County of the 17th Judicial District. District Magistrate Judge Wade Dixon, who serves in Greeley County of the 25th Judicial District.

10 years District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins, who serves in Johnson County of the 10th Judicial District.



