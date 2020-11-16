Advertisement

Woman sought in multiple thefts from Manhattan businesses

A 32-year-old woman is being sought in connection with a shoplifting spree in which hundreds of dollars worth of items were stolen Saturday from six stores in Manhattan, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old woman is being sought in connection with a shoplifting spree in which items valued at more than $2,000 were stolen Saturday from six stores in Manhattan, authorities said.

The thefts were reported between 4:50 and 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

No arrest had been reported as of mid-morning Monday.

According to Riley County Police officials, the thefts took place at Best Buy, Dillard’s, Victoria’s Secret, Hibbett Sports, JCPenney and Ulta Beauty.

The Riley County Police Department provided the following information regarding the thefts:

• Best Buy, 329 Tuttle Creek Blvd., reported the theft of a blue JBL Flip 5 speaker. The estimated loss was $90.

Another five theft reports were filed by stores at Manhattan Town Center, near 4th and Poyntz.

• Dillard’s reported the theft of Dolce & Gabbana perfume valued at $98.

• Victoria’s Secret reported miscellaneous clothing items valued at $709 were stolen.

• Hibbett Sports reported miscellaneous clothing items valued at $320 were stolen.

• JCPenney reported Nike clothing items and jewelry valued at approximately $609 were stolen.

• Ulta Beauty reported the theft of miscellaneous makeup items valued at $418.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

